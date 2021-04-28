Huberdeau scored twice on six shots and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Huberdeau played provider early on, assisting on goals by Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett. The 27-year-old Huberdeau then scored the Panthers' last two goals in the comeback win. His seven-game point streak ended in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Predators, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The Quebec native is up to 18 tallies, 57 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 51 outings.