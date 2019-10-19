Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pair of goals in OT loss
Huberdeau scored twice and led all players with eight shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.
Both of Huberdeau's goals came in the first period, giving him three on the young season, all of them coming in the last two games. The eight shots on goal were especially encouraging, since Huberdeau had been held to three or fewer in his first six games. The 26-year-old enjoyed his first 30-goal campaign last season and racked up a career-high 92 points.
