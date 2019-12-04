Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pair of points in home loss

Huberdeau scored an even-strength goal but tallied a power-play assist, finishing Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota with two points.

Huberdeau collected the secondary assist on Aleksander Barkov's ninth of the season, coming on a power play that saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead. Then, Huberdeau scored a goal of his own to double the lead, but Minnesota would score four unanswered while the Panthers would be shutout over the final 40 minutes. Despite the latest result not being what he would've hoped for, Huberdeau's season continues to be one defined by consistent point production, with the winger's latest two points moving him up to 33 for the season, in 27 games played.