Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up two points Sunday
Huberdeau scored a power-play goal, added an assist and fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 24-year-old has been on a tear lately, scoring six goals and eight points in his last seven games and forming a deadly duo with Aleksander Barkov on the Panthers' top line. Huberdeau now has 15 goals and 40 points in 41 games on the season, and as long as he and Barkov can stay healthy -- something both of them have had trouble with in their careers -- they should both be able to maintain a near point-per-game pace.
