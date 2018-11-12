Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up two points

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and added an assist during a 5-1 thumping of the Senators on Sunday.

That makes points in four straight for Huberdeau as the Panthers have found their footing after a slow start. The offense and the power-play have clicked since their two games in Finland, including Huberdeau who now has 14 points in 14 games.

