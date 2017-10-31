Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Piles up another three points

Huberdeau collected a goal and two assists during Monday's 8-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

The emerging star has recorded five goals and 14 points through 11 games this season, and he's also marked the scoresheet in all but one outing. Huberdeau has flashed tremendous upside throughout his first five years in the league, and it appears he's kick-starting a true breakout campaign in 2017-18. Logging a career-high 20:18 of ice time per game with 4:34 on the power play is a big help to both his fantasy floor and ceiling.