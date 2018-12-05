Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pitches in three points

Huberdeau scored a goal and added a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Boston.

Huberdeau has been on quite the rip lately, racking up 16 points over his last eight games. The offensive explosion has the Quebec native up to an eye-popping 31 points in 26 contests this year, so a shot at surpassing his career-high 69 from last season seems probable (health permitting, of course).