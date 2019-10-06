Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Playmaking powerhouse
Huberdeau picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Last year's 92-point man is right back at it to start 2019-20. Huberdeau is a fantasy beast and an automatic activation. Take advantage.
