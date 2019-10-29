Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Plays a game to forget
Huberdeau ended Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks a minus-4 in 15:10 of ice time.
Huberdeau won't want to remember this one, as he posted the second-worst plus-minus rating of his career behind a minus-6 from Nov. 15, 2018. The loss also snapped a three-game point streak for Huberdeau, who has 13 points in 12 games.
