Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pockets 20th goal

Huberdeau scored his 20th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old forward is living up to the hype of being the No. 3 overall pick in 2011. With 58 points, he currently sits just one point behind his career-high, set two seasons ago. Huberdeau has also scored 16 power-play points. He should be an every-day lock in fantasy lineups.