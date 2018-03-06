Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pockets 20th goal
Huberdeau scored his 20th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 24-year-old forward is living up to the hype of being the No. 3 overall pick in 2011. With 58 points, he currently sits just one point behind his career-high, set two seasons ago. Huberdeau has also scored 16 power-play points. He should be an every-day lock in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects two points against Leafs•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds two more helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Joining league's elite•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Hot at the break•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches three points in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up two points Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...