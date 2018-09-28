Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pointless so far in preseason
Huberdeau has been held off the scoresheet in all three of his appearances, including in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
Huberdeau had a career season last year, posting highs in goals and points, but has yet to add to the Panthers scoring in the preseason. Huberdeau's new linemate Mike Hoffman is also pointless through three games. While it does take time to build chemistry, the Panthers are hopeful both wingers can take it to another gear once the regular season starts for the team on Oct. 6.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Makes new career highs•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pots two goals Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new career high in points•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pockets 20th goal•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects two points against Leafs•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...