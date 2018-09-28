Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pointless so far in preseason

Huberdeau has been held off the scoresheet in all three of his appearances, including in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Huberdeau had a career season last year, posting highs in goals and points, but has yet to add to the Panthers scoring in the preseason. Huberdeau's new linemate Mike Hoffman is also pointless through three games. While it does take time to build chemistry, the Panthers are hopeful both wingers can take it to another gear once the regular season starts for the team on Oct. 6.