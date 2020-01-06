Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Points in three straight

Huberdeau picked up his 40th assist in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday.

Through 42 games, Huberdeau already has the fourth-highest point total of his eight-season NHL career. He has 17 goals and 57 points, including 19 on the power play. Huberdeau is on pace for 111 points which would break a record for most points in a season for the Panthers' (96) set by Aleksander Barkov last season.