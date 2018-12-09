Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Points keep piling up

Huberdeau scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.

Huberdeau's game has taken that great leap forward this year. He has 34 points in 28 games, which is a 100-point pace. Huberdeau's career mark is 69 points. Enjoy the rush -- the kitties sure are.

