Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Posts rare plus-3

Huberdeau scored a goal and had two assists in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Huberdeau is plus-5 in his past two contests, a welcome change for a player who's minus-21 on the year. He produces just under a point per game as it is, so if he can contribute plus/minus help as well, he'll only make himself more valuable to both the Panthers and his owners.

