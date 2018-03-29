Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pots two goals Wednesday

Huberdeau lit the lamp twice on eight shots with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

After scoring only two points, both assists, in his previous seven games, Huberdeau roared back to life and notched his 24th and 25th goals of the season. The Panthers' playoff hopes are on life support, but that likely won't keep the 24-year-old from being productive down the stretch as he tries to collect the three points he needs for his first career 70-point campaign.