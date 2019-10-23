Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pots winner against Pens

Huberdeau scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

His third-period tally proved to be the game-winner, as Huberdeau tipped an Aleksander Barkov point shot between Matt Murray's legs. Huberdeau is off to a strong start to the season with four goals and 10 points through nine games, as he looks to match or top last year's breakout 30 goals and 92 points, both career highs.