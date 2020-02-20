Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Produces helper
Huberdeau notched an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Huberdeau set up Aleksander Barkov at 19:55 of the first period for the Panthers' first goal. The 26-year-old winger is on a four-game point streak, with two scores and two helpers in that span. For the year, Huberdeau has 72 points (21 tallies, 51 assists), 129 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 60 contests. It's possible he could match last year's 92-point output if he can sustain his season pace.
More News
