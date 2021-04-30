Huberdeau recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Huberdeau set up MacKenzie Weegar for a shot that was tipped in by Alexander Wennberg. The 27-year-old Huberdeau continues to stand out on offense with 58 points (18 tallies, 40 helpers), 115 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 23 power-play points through 52 contests.