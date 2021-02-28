Huberdeau picked up a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.
Huberdeau got the Panthers on the board midway through the third period, stuffing home a loose puck with the man advantage. It snapped a five-game goal funk for the 27-year-old, who leads Florida in points (25) and goals (eight) with a blistering 26.9 shooting percent.
