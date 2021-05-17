Huberdeau (upper body) scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Huberdeau set up Aleksander Barkov's power-play tally in the first period. In the third, Huberdeau tallied an equalizer and set up Owen Tippett for a go-ahead goal before Brayden Point struck twice to snag the win for the Lightning. Huberdeau was stellar in the regular season with 61 points in 55 outings. He'll maintain a top-six role for the Panthers during the playoffs.