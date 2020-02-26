Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Records power-play assist

Huberdeau posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Huberdeau cycled the puck back to Mike Hoffman, who ripped a go-ahead goal at 8:50 of the third period. With three goals and six helpers in his last seven games, Huberdeau has continued an excellent season with strong performances in February. The 26-year-old is up to 77 points (29 with the man advantage), 136 shots and a plus-7 rating through 63 outings this year.