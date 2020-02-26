Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Records power-play assist
Huberdeau posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Huberdeau cycled the puck back to Mike Hoffman, who ripped a go-ahead goal at 8:50 of the third period. With three goals and six helpers in his last seven games, Huberdeau has continued an excellent season with strong performances in February. The 26-year-old is up to 77 points (29 with the man advantage), 136 shots and a plus-7 rating through 63 outings this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four points not enough•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Produces helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ties game with PPG•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Registers power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Four-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets franchise points record•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.