Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Registers power-play helper
Huberdeau recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Huberdeau had the secondary assist on Frank Vatrano's hat-trick tally late in the second period. The All-Star winger entered the break with 65 points (18 goals, 47 helpers) through 49 games. Huberdeau has added 111 shots, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating this season.
