Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Riding four-game, five-point streak

Huberdeau scored twice, including once on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Huberdeau is riding a four-game, five-point scoring streak and showing the talent that made him a third-overall pick in 2011. Good health could see him approach 70 points this season.

