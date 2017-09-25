Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Scores two points

Huberdeau recorded a goal and an assist Sunday against Tampa Bay, leading his team to a 4-2 preseason victory.

The 24-year-old got his night rolling with a primary assist to Evengii Dadonov, and tacked on an empty-net goal in the closing seconds of the third period. Huberdeau skated on the first line with Aleksander Barkov and Dadonov while also appearing on the first power-play unit -- if coach Bob Boughner continues this pairing into the regular season, it would certainly lead to more scoring opportunities in the 2017-18 season.