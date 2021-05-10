Huberdeau (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Monday's tilt with the Lightning, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Huberdeau was scratched shortly before the game started and it's unclear what happened. An update on his status could be available after Monday's contest. He'll finish the 2020-21 season with 61 points and a plus-12 rating in 55 games.
