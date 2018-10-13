Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Seeking first goal of young season
Huberdeau was blanked on seven shot attempts between the first two games of the season.
Huberdeau did record an even-strength apple in the season opener against the Lightning last Saturday, but he was a poor option in weekly leagues if for no other reason than Florida's odd schedule to start the new hockey year. The Panthers only played those two games in a five-day span, but Huberdeau and Co. will get back to work against the visiting Canucks on Saturday. The top-six winger has six points in eight games against that Western Conference opponent.
