Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets franchise points record
Huberdeau scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Huberdeau now has 420 points in his career, the highest total in Panthers history. He waited until late in the goal-fest to make his mark, tallying the seventh goal and assisting on the eighth. For the season, the stud winger has 61 points (18 goals, 43 helpers) through 45 contests. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 92, set in 2018-19.
