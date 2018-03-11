Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new career high in points

Huberdeau recorded a goal, an assist and five shots on net in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

This was the 24-year-old's second straight game with a goal and third score in the last four contests. He's already at a career high in goals, and with his multi-point game Saturday, Huberdeau has set a new career best with 61 points. Hard to dislike those scoring numbers.