Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new career scoring high
Huberdeau scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
The 25-year-old also added three shots, three hits and a plus-5 rating. Huberdeau now has a career-high 72 points (21 goals, 51 helpers) through 68 games, and his chemistry with Aleksander Barkov on the Panthers' No. 1 line should keep him from suffering any kind of slowdown over the season's final weeks.
