Huberdeau provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Huberdeau set up Aaron Ekblad's goal with 10 seconds left in overtime after the latter had a previous goal overturned for offside. The 27-year-old Huberdeau has been a little quiet with just three points in his last six outings. For the year, the star winger is at 37 points (11 goals, 26 helpers), 75 shots and a minus-4 rating through 34 contests.