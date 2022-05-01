Huberdeau (rest) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Capitals, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Huberdeau should return to a first-line role and a spot on the top power-play unit Tuesday. The 28-year-old winger racked up an eye-popping 30 goals and 115 points through 80 contests during the regular season.

