Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps out of six-game slump
Huberdeau collected a goal and two assists (one on the power play) during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
After collecting just a single assist through his previous six outings, this was a solid rebound from Huberdeau. Even with that mini slump, he's taken his offensive game to another level this season and is up to eight goals, 25 points and 73 shots through 24 games. With career-high minutes (19:58 per game with 3:47 on the power play), Huberdeau is close to warranting mention among the top offensive wingers in the league.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two power-play goals Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Misses practice Monday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Grabs trio of even-strength assists•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Piles up another three points•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...