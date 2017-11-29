Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps out of six-game slump

Huberdeau collected a goal and two assists (one on the power play) during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

After collecting just a single assist through his previous six outings, this was a solid rebound from Huberdeau. Even with that mini slump, he's taken his offensive game to another level this season and is up to eight goals, 25 points and 73 shots through 24 games. With career-high minutes (19:58 per game with 3:47 on the power play), Huberdeau is close to warranting mention among the top offensive wingers in the league.