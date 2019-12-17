Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sparks offense with four helpers
Huberdeau picked up four assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
The 26-year-old continues to prove that last year's career-high 92 points were no fluke. Huberdeau now has 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists) through 33 games, putting him on pace to crack triple digits for the first time.
