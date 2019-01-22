Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sputters after hot streak

Huberdeau tallied only his third point in eight games with an assist during Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

After putting up 36 points in 29 games during November and December, Huberdeau seems to have gone cold in January. However, he still has 49 points in 48 games this season despite having a lower shooting percentage than his last three seasons. He'll round the corner soon as the Panthers chug along.