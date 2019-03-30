Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot against Bruins

Huberdeau picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

That's now nine multi-point efforts in the last 13 games for Huberdeau, who's totaled nine goals and 23 points over that blistering stretch. The 25-year-old needs just two more points over the Panthers' final three games to record his first career 90-point campaign.

