Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot against Ducks

Huberdeau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

That's now three straight multi-point games for Huberdeau, giving him five goals and 24 points in 25 contests on the season. It's taken a while for the 25-year-old to get going in the NHL, but after posting career-best numbers in 2017-18, the third overall pick in the 2011 draft finally seems ready to blossom into a true top-line player for the Panthers.