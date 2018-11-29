Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot against Ducks
Huberdeau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
That's now three straight multi-point games for Huberdeau, giving him five goals and 24 points in 25 contests on the season. It's taken a while for the 25-year-old to get going in the NHL, but after posting career-best numbers in 2017-18, the third overall pick in the 2011 draft finally seems ready to blossom into a true top-line player for the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Comes up clutch against Devils•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Needs to carry kitties more•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches two points•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists on insurance goal•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ends game a minus-6•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...