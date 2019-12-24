Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in blowout loss
Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits with two PIM in Monday's 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Huberdeau scored Florida's lone goal three minutes into the second period, giving him a scorching 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last four games. The 26-year-old enjoyed a career season in 2018-19 with 30 goals and 92 points, but he seems intent on toppling both of those figures. He'll go into the Christmas break with 14 goals and 48 points in 36 games.
