Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in loss to Leafs
Huberdeau scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old is on a massive heater to close out the season, recording multi-point performances in seven of the last 10 games and racking up seven goals and 19 points over that stretch. The surge has given Huberdeau his second straight 25-goal campaign, and he's two tallies shy of tying last season's career high of 27.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues offensive outburst•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Third straight big performance•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new career scoring high•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: On doorstep of career mark•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Explodes for four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...