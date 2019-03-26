Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in loss to Leafs

Huberdeau scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old is on a massive heater to close out the season, recording multi-point performances in seven of the last 10 games and racking up seven goals and 19 points over that stretch. The surge has given Huberdeau his second straight 25-goal campaign, and he's two tallies shy of tying last season's career high of 27.