Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in loss

Huberdeau produced a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.

Huberdeau scored Florida's third goal in a 4:15 span to give his team a 3-2 lead in the second period, but the hosts were unable to make the lead hold up. It took him until Feb. 19 to record his first multi-point effort of the 2019 calendar year, but Huberdeau now has two in a row, with three goals and two assists over this pair of games. His three shots on goal in this one give Huberdeau 31 over the past seven games.

