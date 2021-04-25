Huberdeau recorded two assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Huberdeau is enjoying a seven-game point streak as the Panthers claw their way toward the lead in the Discover Central Division. Florida's win Saturday was huge, as it put the team within one point of Carolina in the standings. Huberdeau seems to be a tad underrated in fantasy circles, but he has more points (52) than games played (49) and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.