Huberdeau recorded two assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Huberdeau is enjoying a seven-game point streak as the Panthers claw their way toward the lead in the Discover Central Division. Florida's win Saturday was huge, as it put the team within one point of Carolina in the standings. Huberdeau seems to be a tad underrated in fantasy circles, but he has more points (52) than games played (49) and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three points against Columbus•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Lights lamp for first time in April•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Notches helper in win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Opens scoring in a hurry•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Carries offense in road win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets up overtime winner•