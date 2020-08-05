Huberdeau didn't play during the final 10 minutes of the game due to an apparent leg injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Huberdeau will need to heal up quickly if he is going to avoid missing Friday's Game 4 matchup with the Islanders. The winger registered on assist, three shots and two PIM in 17:39 of ice time prior to getting hurt. If Huberdeau is unavailable Friday, either Mike Hoffman or Evgenii Dadonov figures to jump up to the first line.