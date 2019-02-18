Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on assist

Huberdeau picked up an assist during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

That point gives Huberdeau 53 points in 57 games, although he has only three points in his last eight games. He also ended the night a plus-2, only the fourth time this season he has managed to be above a plus-1.

