Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on assist
Huberdeau picked up an assist during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
That point gives Huberdeau 53 points in 57 games, although he has only three points in his last eight games. He also ended the night a plus-2, only the fourth time this season he has managed to be above a plus-1.
