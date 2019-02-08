Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on helper
Huberdeau tallied an assist during a 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins on Thursday.
Now with 51 points (13 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games, Huberdeau is set to topple his career high of 69 points set last season. And he's doing all this despite the third-worst shooting percentage of his career (10.4).
