Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on three more helpers
Huberdeau registered three assists during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.
The trio of helpers improves Huberdeau to 29 points -- eight goals -- through 28 games for the campaign, and he's also registered a career-high 2.96 shots per contest. Aleksander Barov exited Thursday's win with an upper-body injury, and if the center is forced to miss time, it could take a toll on Huberdeau's fantasy upside. However, at this stage of the game, it's probably best not to overreact and continue to view the 24-year-old winger as a go-to asset in all settings.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps out of six-game slump•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two power-play goals Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Misses practice Monday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Grabs trio of even-strength assists•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Piles up another three points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...