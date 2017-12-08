Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on three more helpers

Huberdeau registered three assists during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

The trio of helpers improves Huberdeau to 29 points -- eight goals -- through 28 games for the campaign, and he's also registered a career-high 2.96 shots per contest. Aleksander Barov exited Thursday's win with an upper-body injury, and if the center is forced to miss time, it could take a toll on Huberdeau's fantasy upside. However, at this stage of the game, it's probably best not to overreact and continue to view the 24-year-old winger as a go-to asset in all settings.