Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on two points
Huberdeau scored a goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.
Huberdeau's second-period goal got the Panthers on the board, and he set up their third equalizer of the night in the third period, scored by Evgenii Dadonov. The third-overall pick from 2011 has three multi-point efforts in his last four games, giving him five goals and 12 points in 10 appearances this season.
