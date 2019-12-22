Play

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ten points in last three games

Huberdeau scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Huberdeau has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in the past three games. He has 13 goals and 47 points in 35 games this season. That's good enough for a tie for seventh in NHL scoring and a 110-point pace. Huberdeau's ascension continues.

