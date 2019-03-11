Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Third straight big performance
Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Sunday's 6-1 rout of the Red Wings.
It's his third straight multi-point performance and seventh in the last 12 games, a stretch during which Huberdeau has amassed a whopping nine goals and 21 points. He and Aleksander Barkov are arguably the hottest duo in the NHL right now, but their offensive fireworks have probably come too late to push the Panthers into real playoff contention.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new career scoring high•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: On doorstep of career mark•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Explodes for four points•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds to assist numbers•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Another multi-point effort•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays hot in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...