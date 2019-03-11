Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Third straight big performance

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Sunday's 6-1 rout of the Red Wings.

It's his third straight multi-point performance and seventh in the last 12 games, a stretch during which Huberdeau has amassed a whopping nine goals and 21 points. He and Aleksander Barkov are arguably the hottest duo in the NHL right now, but their offensive fireworks have probably come too late to push the Panthers into real playoff contention.