Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three helpers in comeback win

Huberdeau notched three assists, two of them on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

The Panthers found themselves in a 4-0 hole after two periods, but Huberdeau helped lead the club to the biggest comeback win in franchise history, getting in on Florida's final three goals in regulation. The 26-year-old has found the scoresheet in six straight games and nine of the last 10, and after setting career highs with 30 goals and 92 points last season, so far in 2019-20 he seems intent on blowing those marks out of the water with nine goals and 24 points through 18 contests.