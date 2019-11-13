Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three helpers in comeback win
Huberdeau notched three assists, two of them on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.
The Panthers found themselves in a 4-0 hole after two periods, but Huberdeau helped lead the club to the biggest comeback win in franchise history, getting in on Florida's final three goals in regulation. The 26-year-old has found the scoresheet in six straight games and nine of the last 10, and after setting career highs with 30 goals and 92 points last season, so far in 2019-20 he seems intent on blowing those marks out of the water with nine goals and 24 points through 18 contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Chips in helper•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues strong play•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two goals in comeback win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Plays a game to forget•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tacks on two points•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pots winner against Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.