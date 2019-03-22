Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three-point effort in win
Huberdeau recorded three assists -- one on the power play -- in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
All three of Huberdeau's helpers were of the primary variety. Now with 82 points in 74 games, the 25-year-old just continues adding to what's already been a career year and has been red-hot of late, bagging 17 points over his last eight contests. Case and point: Huberdeau is a must-start in all formats.
