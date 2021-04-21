Huberdeau scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 27-year-old extended his point streak to five games with the outburst, his first multi-point performance since March 28. On the season, Huberdeau has an impressive 16 goals and 49 points through 47 contests.
